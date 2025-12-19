Pakistan exports seafood worth $173.7mln in five months of FY2025-26

Fish and fish preparations exports from the country during the first five months of the current financial year grew by 7.03 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-November, 2025, over 75,766 metric tons of fish and fish products valued at $173.750 million were exported as compared to the exports of 75,336 metric tons worth of $162.334 million of the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, meat and meat products exports from the country during the period under review increased by 7.12 per cent as about 47,990 metric tons of meat and meat preparations worth $215.944million were exported as compared to the exports of 47,507 metric tons valued at $201.586 million of the same period of the last year.

In the first five months of the current financial year, the country earned $149.915 million by exporting 240,297 metric tons of fresh fruits, as compared to the exports of 220,574 metric tons worth of $132.577 million of the same period of the last year.

However, during the period under review, the imports of rice decreased by 49.24 per cent as it was recorded at 1.425 million metric tons worth of $769.294 million, as against the exports of 2.377 million metric tons valued at $1.515 billion of the same period of the last year.

On the other hand, food group imports into the country during the first five months of the current financial year grew by 28.33 per cent, and it was recorded at $3.847 billion as compared to the imports of $2.998 billion of the same period of the last year.