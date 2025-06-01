Pakistan Express derails near Mubarakpur

Pakistan Express, en route to Rawalpindi, encountered a derailment near Mubarakpur Railway Station, resulting in the suspension of rail traffic on both up and down tracks, according to Pakistan Railways officials.

As per details, two coaches — an AC Standard and the Dining Car of Pakistan Express— derailed during the incident.

The dining car reportedly fell into the embankment due to a detached wheel assembly, officials confirmed.

As a result of the derailment, multiple trains were halted at various stations for safety reasons and to prevent congestion on the affected line

In response, a relief train was promptly dispatched from Multan to the site to assist with recovery operations.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the derailment and assess safety protocols.

Earlier on May 21, as many as 25 passengers including the train driver and his assistant sustained multiple injuries in collision with the tractor-trolley in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the passenger train, Shalimar Express, was en route from Faisalabad to Lahore around 4 a.m. when it collided with a bricks-loaded tractor-trolley stranded at an unmanned railway crossing near Chak No.142-RB Chuti Ghartal.

The trolley had reportedly run out of fuel and was stuck on the tracks. The accident caused the train to derail with two coaches, veering off the track and coming to rest approximately one kilometer away from the collision site.