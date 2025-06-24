Pakistan expresses deep concern after attacks on USA base in Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday expressed its deep concern and alarm at the serious escalation in the security situation in the region as a result of attacks against USA’s Al Udeid Air base in Qatar.

“We strongly condemn the recent violations of the principle of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries,” a statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson said.

“We urge adherence to fundamental principles of international law and call for exercise of restraint by all sides,” it added.

Pakistan also reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all conflicts, and urged immediate steps for de-escalation.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia lambasted Iran for its “unjustifiable” attack on a US base in Qatar on Monday, offering to deploy “all its capabilities” to support Doha, with whom it has had fraught relations in the past.

Riyadh said it “condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the aggression launched by Iran against the sisterly State of Qatar… This is unacceptable and unjustifiable under any circumstances. The Kingdom affirms its solidarity and full support for… Qatar and offers all its capabilities to support the sisterly State of Qatar in any measures it takes,” Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Iran launched missiles at US military bases in Qatar and Iraq on Monday evening, official media reported, in what state TV called a “powerful” response to recent American strikes on key nuclear sites.