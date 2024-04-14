Pakistan expresses concern over Middle East situation

Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the ongoing developments in the Middle East and called on all parties to exercise utmost restraint and move towards de-escalation.

In a statement today, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan had pointed on 2nd of this month, to the dangers of attack on an Iranian consular office in Syria as a major escalation in an already volatile region and today’s developments demonstrate the consequences of the breakdown of diplomacy.

It said that for months, Pakistan has underlined the necessity of international efforts to prevent expansion of hostilities in the region and for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Foreign Office said that these also underline the grave implications in cases where the UN Security Council is unable to fulfill its responsibilities of maintaining international peace and security.

It is now critically urgent to stabilize the situation and restore peace.

Pakistan is deeply saddened and shocked over the terrible and tragic events at Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney, Australia.

In a statement, the Foreign Office expressed thoughts and prayers with the families of those who have lost their lives and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.