Sri Lankan players seek early exit from Pakistan tour amid security concerns

LAHORE: Eight players from the Sri Lankan cricket team are leaving Pakistan tomorrow, according to a source cited by the Sri Lankan Board.

Owing to the players’ sudden departure, the second ODI match, scheduled for Thursday, may be postponed. Furthermore, the Tri-Nation Series is also likely to be rescheduled.

Moreover, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqi will meet with the Sri Lankan cricket team players soon.

Earlier, the Sri Lankan cricket team has requested to cut short their ongoing tour of Pakistan and return home, citing security concerns.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the Sri Lankan High Commissioner and the team manager, assuring them of full-proof security throughout their stay. He personally guaranteed the team’s safety and emphasized that all necessary measures had been put in place.

Following the assurances, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board instructed the players to complete the remaining matches of the tour. Sources from the board confirmed that any player who leaves the tour prematurely will face a two-year ban.

The second match of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Rawalpindi. In addition, Pakistan will host a tri-nation series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Earlier, a brilliant century from Salman Ali Agha, supported by a decisive four-wicket spell from Haris Rauf, helped Pakistan clinch a tense six-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening ODI here in Rawalpindi.

Chasing a target of 300, Sri Lanka fought hard but were restricted to 293/9 despite a spirited half-century from Wanindu Hasaranga.

The all-rounder top-scored with 59 off 52 balls, and kept the visitors in the hunt until he fell to Naseem Shah with 21 runs still required from nine deliveries.

Sri Lanka had earlier built their chase around contributions from Sadeera Samarawickrama (39), debutant Kamil Mishara (38), and captain Charith Asalanka (32), but none were able to convert their starts into a match-defining innings.

Pakistan’s bowling attack held their nerve in the closing overs, led by Haris Rauf, who finished with 4/49 from his 10 overs. Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah also picked up two wickets each, while Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with one.

Pakistan posted 299/5 after being asked to bat first, thanks to a crucial fifth-wicket stand between Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat.

Pakistan were shaky in the early overs, losing Saim Ayub for six, before Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman added a steady 54-run partnership to stabilize the innings. Both batters, however, were dismissed as Hasaranga sparked a mini-collapse, removing Fakhar (32), Babar (29) and Mohammad Rizwan (5) in quick succession to leave Pakistan at 95/4.

Agha and Talat then staged a remarkable recovery, adding 138 runs for the fifth wicket. Talat played fluently for his 62 off 63 balls (6 fours, 1 six), before being trapped lbw by Maheesh Theekshana.

Agha remained composed and controlled throughout, finishing unbeaten on 105 off 87 deliveries, striking nine boundaries and expertly rotating strike to keep the innings flowing. He was well supported by Mohammad Nawaz, who provided momentum at the death with a lively 36 not out off 23 (5 fours, 1 six).

Hasaranga was Sri Lanka’s standout bowler with 3/54, while Theekshana and Asitha Fernando claimed a wicket each.