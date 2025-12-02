Pakistan's trade deficit widens by 37 percent

The trade deficit of Pakistan rose by 37.17 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) figures show that from July to November, the country recorded a trade deficit of $15.469 billion.

According to the PBS data, the monthly trade deficit in November stood at $2.855 billion, representing an increase of 32.79 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Imports during the five-month period grew by 13.26 percent, reaching $28.313 billion. In contrast, exports fell by 6.39 percent to $12.844 billion (calculated from the import and deficit figures).

Imports in November were recorded at $5.253 billion, while exports dropped to $2.398 billion. PBS data shows that exports declined by 15.35 percent on a year-on-year basis and 15.80 percent month-on-month (MoM), reflecting persistent challenges for Pakistan’s export industry.

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens by 16% in July 2025: PBS

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened to $2.75 billion in July 2025, marking a 16.02% increase compared to June 2025, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Pakistan’s exports also witnessed an increase of 16.91 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (July) as compared to the corresponding month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Wednesday.

According to PBS data, the exports in July (FY2025-26) were recorded at $2.697 billion as compared to the exports of $2.307 billion in July (FY2024-25).

The imports during July 2025 also increased by 29.25 percent and were recorded at $5.449 billion against the imports of $4.216 billion in last July.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit increased by 44.16 percent by increasing from $1.909 billion last July to $2.752 billion, this year.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed an increase of 8.88 percent in July when compared to the exports of $2.477 billion in June 2025.

Likewise, the imports also grew by 12.37 percent during the month under review compared to the imports of $4.849 billion in July 2024, according to PBS data.