Pakistan faces an undeclared war, says Ahsan Iqbal

KARACHI: Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that the country is facing an undeclared war, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference Pakistan’s Planning Minister said that the technology while opening new opportunities also bring challenges with it. “The government’s measures are inevitable to tackle the cybersecurity challenges,” he stressed.

He said the PTI’s founder will be acquitted when he will show the original receipts. “You could not swallow 50 billion of the country,” he said.

“You were demanding receipts from others, on your turn you are refusing to do so,” PML-N leader said.

He said the PPP sharing power with the PML-N, “this light music used to happen in a coalition government”. “The PML-N and the People’s Party are two big political parties, and they used to tackle mutual issues conveniently”.

He said the PML-N and the PPP have similar thinking with regard to the interest of Pakistan.

Earlier, Ahsan Iqbal and Nasir Shah attended briefing of the P&D department, with regard to the ongoing federal as well as the foreign funded projects in Sindh.

The Sindh government also presented a sketch of its schemes for the new financial year.

The session also discussed proposed Coastal Highway and schemes for improvement of the canal system in the province.

A briefing was also given with regard to the scheme of 2.1 million houses construction for flood affected people.