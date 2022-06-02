Pakistan faces upto 12 hours of unannounced loadshedding

LAHORE: The power crisis in the country seems to be spiralling out of hands as upto 12 hours of unannounced loadshedding has been reported nationwide following a shortfall of 7,500 MW, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in the power division, the overall demand for electricity has peaked at 28,500 MW against the production of 21,000 MW. “Power plants in the country are facing shortage of oil, gas and coal,” they said.

Meanwhile, the LESCO is also facing a power shortfall of 1,500 MW after its demand went up to 5,300 MW against the production of 3,800.

“Lahore is facing unannounced loadshedding between 8 to 12 hours,” they said, adding that the DISCOs have refused to share loadshedding timing, further complicating the matter for consumers who had to face hours of unannounced loadshedding.

وزیر بجلی اور وزیر پٹرولیم بدترین لوڈشیڈنگ پر فوری استعفاء دیں۔ وہ پاور پلانٹ جو تحریک انصاف کے دور میں کبھی بند نہیں ہوئے وہ اب یا تو بند پڑے ہیں یا %25 پیداواری صلاحیت پر چلائے جا رہیں ہیں۔ اس میں CPEC کے بھی پلانٹ شامل ہیں۔ بدانتظامی کی انتہا ہو چکی اور کوئی پوچھنے والا نہیں۔ — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) June 2, 2022

BLISTERING HEATWAVE

South Asia has been in the grip of an extreme heatwave since last month, with parts of Pakistan reaching a temperature of 50 degrees Celsius as officials warned of acute water shortages and a health threat.

Read More: PAKISTAN’S ELECTRICITY SHORTFALL REACHES 6,500 MW

Swathes of Pakistan and India have been smothered by high temperatures since April in extreme weather that the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has warned is consistent with climate change.

Comments