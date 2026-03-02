Hundreds of Pakistani students successfully evacuated from Iran 

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan, in coordination with the Pakistan Armed Forces, has successfully facilitated the safe return of hundreds of Pakistani students and citizens from Iran following recent attacks.

Between March 1 and March 2, a total of 183 students crossed back into Pakistan via the Torkham and Taftan border points. On March 2 alone, 62 students—including 42 men and 20 women—were transported safely to Quetta. On the same day, another 121 students—41 men and 80 women—were also repatriated.

Among the students returning from Iran, 132 were from Punjab, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 from Sindh, 10 from Gilgit-Baltistan, 3 from Azad Kashmir, and 1 from Balochistan.

The evacuated students had been studying at various Iranian institutions, including Tehran Medical College, Isfahan Medical College, Zanjan Medical College, and Yazd Medical College.

Families of the returning students expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government and the armed forces for their timely and efficient actions that ensured the safe repatriation of their children.

Pakistan Embassy in UAE activates helpline

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has activated a 24-hour emergency helpline for Pakistani nationals living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the evolving regional situation involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

In an advisory issued to the community, the embassy urged Pakistani citizens to remain in contact with diplomatic authorities and immediately reach out through the emergency helpline in case of any difficulty.

The mission has released multiple emergency contact numbers to facilitate Pakistani nationals across the UAE.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has also provided emergency helpline numbers and appealed to the Pakistani community to contact consular officials without delay if they require assistance.

The embassy further advised Pakistanis to remain cautious and stay connected with diplomatic missions as the regional situation continues to evolve.

Separately, the embassy has requested details of Pakistani citizens currently stranded in transit at airports due to the ongoing circumstances.

According to the advisory, Pakistanis stuck in transit have been asked to urgently fill out a designated form so that the embassy can coordinate with airlines and relevant authorities to facilitate assistance.

The embassy clarified that Pakistanis residing in the UAE do not need to fill the emergency form but should instead complete a general survey issued for the community.

Officials said the information collected will help diplomatic missions assess the situation and coordinate necessary support for Pakistani nationals if required.