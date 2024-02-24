Pakistan facing formidable challenges, says Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh’s chief minister-designate Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that the federal and provincial governments facing formidable challenges in their upcoming tenures, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Sindh Assembly, Shah, who is going to become the only chief minister of Sindh, holding the top provincial office third time, said that the country facing several difficulties. “Hopefully, we will jointly guide Pakistan out of these hardships,” he added.

Shah said that the Speaker Sindh Assembly and chief minister’s election will be held on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Commenting on the opposition parties protest over elections, Murad Ali Shah said, “they will protest outside, we will take oath here”. “Hopefully, they will not take the law in their hands”.

“If found an opportunity, I will give the account of each and every seat, how we won and why our seats dropped from expectations,” he said.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is all set to form the next government in Sindh for record fourth consecutive time and Murad Ali Shah has been picked to be the party’s nominee for provincial chief minister slot.

Addressing a press conference following PPP’s Sindh parliamentary committee meeting, party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced the name of Murad Ali Shah as the party’s candidate for Sindh chief minister.

“We will request him to take the responsibility of this post again. But this time round we have to beat our own record,” Bilawal said.

Murad Ali Shah was first elected Sindh chief minister in 2016. After the 2018 general elections, he was nominated again for the coveted office by the party leadership.

Bilawal Bhutto also announced that Naveed Anthony would be the candidate for Sindh Assembly deputy speaker. He further said that Awais Shah would be the candidate for Sindh Assembly speaker.

In the Feb 8 general elections held on 130 general seats of the Sindh Assembly, the PPP had secured 87 seats.

The PPP enjoys a comfortable majority in the house, and it doesn’t need support from any other party to get its speaker, deputy speaker and chief minister elected.