Resurgence of terrorist violence in Pakistan

The upsurge in terrorism in Pakistan has caused jitters within the security establishment that was quite convinced that it has broken its back and proclaimed it often. This upsurge is currently concentrated in the border regions of the country substantiating the official claims that this is a clear indication of cross-border connivance particularly Afghanistan.

The incidents of terrorism became so frequent that Pakistan was compelled to closed down Torkham border with Afghanistan. This closure is now a week-old and is reported to have a detrimental effect on bilateral relations with Afghanistan vociferously complaining about serious disruption in trade and also supplies going to Afghanistan through the facility of the transit corridor.

The way things are going have made many sceptics to argue that Afghanistan could not embarked upon such a disruptive course of action unless encouraged by some very influential powers that want to punish Pakistan for the role it played in the events that took place before the Afghan Taliban takeover of Afghanistan two years before.

It is quite obvious that supporting and abetting terrorism is considered not enough by the Taliban regime of Afghanistan and it has also renewed its irredentist claims on Pakistani territories. In this context, it was reported that the Afghani side had started building an unlawful structure on Pakistani territory while Afghan troops resorted to indiscriminate firing when they were confronted over the disputed construction.

Meetings between officials from both sides have failed to resolve the dispute with the result that hundreds of vehicles remain stranded waiting to go across the border while people wishing to get to the other side have also been left high and dry. The cost of the closure has reportedly resulted in losses worth hundreds of millions of rupees, with perishable items including fruit and vegetables from Afghanistan, not getting to market and rotting in the hot weather.

Friction is nothing new for both the countries particularly due to territorial disputes that plague them even before the inception of Pakistan but this time round the Afghan regime is exhibiting extraordinary insensitivity to Pakistani perceptions about this issue and has embarked upon construction activities on disputed territory. It is also not strange to experience border disruptions including their closure and such irritants are required to be removed through parleys with the aim to properly demarcate disputed border regions. It should also be taken into account that trade disruption caused widespread misery to the people.

Torkham is a key conduit in Afghan transit trade but it must be appreciated that Pakistan’s security concerns must be addressed for smooth cross-border economic activities. Currently what is witnessed instead is the intransigence of the Taliban regime that has not refrained from being sarcastic about Pakistan’s economic difficulties pointing out that Pakistan should concentrate more on exports than closing borders.

On the other hand, the cross-border infiltration by terrorists has increased manifold causing worry to Pakistani security forces. The latest outrage was committed in Chitral during which an unspecified number of terrorists attacked two Pakistani positions resulting in martyrdom of four Pakistani troops. It was reported that a large group of terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) crossed over from the Afghan side and launched an attack.

Though TTP is reportedly active in several parts of KP and northern Balochistan but Chitral had not seen any terrorist activity up to now indicating that the terrorists are feeling confident enough to extend their area of activity which set-off alarm bells considered conducive by the TTP as they assist in spreading fear far and wide. The growing militancy also points out to the inadequacy of the Pakistani security apparatus as was also evident from the fact that intelligence agencies warned of an impending attack on Chitral.

The sequence of events in this context clearly points out that the upsurge in terrorism in Pakistan cannot be an isolated phenomenon as a terrorist group cannot launch massive cross-border attacks involving a significant number of terrorists inside Pakistan without the support and approval of the Afghan Taliban regime.

If there is any semblance of truth in such suspicions harboured by increasing number of international observers then it points out to a covert declaration of hostilities against Pakistan by Afghanistan. This is an unnerving state of affairs that is fraught with dangerous consequences both for Pakistan and Afghanistan. It also belies the impression that Pakistani security establishment had close ties with Haqqani network because media reports mention its direct involvement in terrorist activities across Pakistan.

Contrary to the impression, in actual fact that the Haqqanis maintain close relations with the TTP and the network was reportedly instrumental in acting as a conduit during negotiations of Pakistani government with the TTP that ultimately failed. Haqqani network is part of the large set of Afghan militants that have held and maintained close relations with the TTP that has evolved over time with filial relationships having taken place between them.

The cooperation between the Taliban when they were fighting foreign occupation was due to strategic considerations as Pakistan security establishment held firm belief that the Americans would ultimately quit Afghanistan, and in that case, Pakistan would be constrained to deal with them on amicable terms. The Americans did indeed withdraw but the turnaround of the Taliban, Pakistan’s erstwhile allies, was highly unexpected and caused tremendous disruption in ties between both the countries.

It is reported that the Haqqani network largely recruited Pakistani militants and the result was that a considerable number of militants now engaged in terrorist activities are Pakistanis that has extremely complicated the security situation. Haqqani network does have multiple connections with many other terrorist groups that have strengthened its combat ability and financial as well as logistical supply chains. Such connections have made the network to be considered part of wider affiliations harboured by Al Qaeda though this setup does not have a recognised centre.

The propaganda pattern of Haqqani network as well as the Al Qaeda has also influenced Pakistani militants further radicalising them against the state. By the looks of it, Pakistani security apparatus has seriously underestimated the potential hazards such terrorist groups carry in their wake particularly the solidarity of their association with Afghan Taliban and their affiliated groups.

It is very apparent that this nexus has facilitated shifting of a large number of its fighters to Pakistan providing them with Nato-calibre weapons that have tremendously increased their fighting capability. Moreover, it is reported that the TTP network is actively engaged in merging various factions particularly in Pakistani territory that provide support terrorist activities in the country. In addition, Afghan Taliban are also re-directing their fighters towards

Pakistan aiding the nefarious activities of the terrorist network. TTP terrorists are exploiting Pakistan’s vulnerabilities with regard to territory, resourcesand support base as was borne out by the string of terrorist attacks in Zhob and Chitral. These activities reveal a broader strategy that also involves establishing a new base in Chitral that may extend terrorist activities in the region with an additional aim of exploiting communal tensions in Chinese regions.

This situation is precarious not only for Pakistan but also is dangerous for the Afghan Taliban regime that may face the reaction of Pakistani security apparatus that is now sick and tired of the scenario.