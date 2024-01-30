Anti-polio campaign ‘fails’ in achieving its set target

ISLAMABAD: The countrywide anti-polio campaign, held in January, ‘failed’ to achieve set targets, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details obtained by ARY News, over 2.1 million children remained ‘unvaccinated’ during the drive, making the target short by 5pc set by Pakistan.

In Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan 99pc children were inhaled anti-polio drops during the drive, while 98pc target of vacating children was achieved in Balochistan.

In Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 96% children were vaccinated against the crippling disease of polio.

According to province-wise breakup quoted by sources, 918,260 children in Punjab, 54,163 in Sindh, 115,2387 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 60,588 children under age of 5 years remained unvaccinated during the anti-polio campaign.

Last week, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar expressed the government’s resolve to protect every child in the country from poliovirus.

The prime minister expressed these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Rotary International led by Stephanie A. Urchik, who called on him at the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

During the meeting, PM Kakar lauded Rotary International, the world community and development partners for their role in the eradication of polio in Pakistan. He also appreciated the organisation’s services for promoting education and other sectors.