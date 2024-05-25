web analytics
Pakistan fan girl offers Babar Azam her dad’s ‘Mercedes’

BIRMINGHAM: A female fan of Pakistan cricket team white-ball captain Babar Azam announced that she will gift him a Mercedes if he scores a ton against England in the second T20 International.

In an Instagram post, the fan, who is now in Birmingham, said that she has already informed her father that even if Pakistan win today’s match, she will be giving Babar Azam his Mercedes.

“Thousands of Mercedes are to be sacrificed for Pakistan’s win,” she said.

The second encounter of a 4-match T20 series between Pakistan and England is currently underway at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The first match of the series was washed out as the next matches are scheduled for May 28th in Cardiff and May 30th in Oval.

PLAYING XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

HEAD TO HEAD

Matches 29, England 19, Pakistan 9, NR 1

