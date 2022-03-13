Pakistan fast bowler Fatima Sana meets New Zealand’s Trent Boult

Pictures of Pakistan fast bowler Fatima Sana meeting New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is viral across social media platforms.

The images were posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the cricketer herself. She took bowling tips from the left-arm pacer

“It is not everyday that you run into Trent Boult in your recovery gym session, so Fatima Sana decided to take some tips from the New Zealand great,” the PCB stated.

It is not everyday that you run into Trent Boult in your recovery gym session, so @imfatimasana decided to take some tips from the New Zealand great#BackOurGirls #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/MJ1hMTHNlt — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 9, 2022

Fatima Sana said it was a pleasure to meet Trent Boult.

“It was such a pleasure to meet Trent Boult and talk to him about fast bowling. Thanks, Trent Boult for the invaluable insights.”

It was such a pleasure to meet Trent Boult and talk to him about fast bowling. Thanks, for the invaluable insights! https://t.co/IDI2bFP8KF — Fatima Sana🇵🇰 (@imfatimasana) March 9, 2022

The Karachi-born pacer, who was named the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, is part of the Pakistan Women’s squad in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Pakistan bowler has bagged four wickets from three games at an average of 31.25 and an economy of 5.20 in the world championship.

Pakistan is not having an enjoyable campaign as the Girls in Green have lost all of their three games.

