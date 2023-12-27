Pakistan: Active taxpayers number reaches 5.3m mark

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker government’s steps yielding results, as the number of active taxpayers (ATL) in Pakistan has reached 5.3 million, ARY News reported, quoting Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sources.

The sources said that the number of individual taxpayers has reached 3.69 million as per income tax updated ATL.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s data revealed that the number of corporate/ association of persons (AOPs) has reached 1.67 million under the ATL.

Recently, the FBR chairman informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue that there are 11.4 million registered persons, but not all of them are filing their income tax returns.

The FBR has received over 2.9 million income tax returns for the tax year 2023 till October 31, 2023.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue in its statement said the non-filers would face the disconnection of utility connections including electricity and gas, as well as the blocking of mobile SIMs if return is not filed in response to notices issued.

Last year, the FBR had received over 2.5 million returns till October 2022. The FBR had received a total of 1.93 million income tax returns up to September 30, 2023, as compared to 1.87 million last year, reflecting an increase of 0.06 million.