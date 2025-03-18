Finance ministry denies Aurangzeb’s salary raise statement

The finance ministry clarified that Federal Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb did not make announcement or gave any statement regarding proposal for salary and pension raise of government employees.

Responding to news attributed to the finance minister, a press release issued by the ministry stated that the minster did not make any such announcement on the floor of National Assembly.

Nothing was mentioned in the speech of the finance minister on revision of pay scales or increase in salaries and allowances of government employees.

According to press release, in a written response to a question raised by a member of the Assembly, the Ministry of Finance informed the House about current situation.

The finance ministry informed the house that there was no proposal under consideration to revise the pay scales or increase the salaries and allowances of federal government employees for the next financial year.

Earlier, in a written response to the National Assembly, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced that there is no proposal under consideration for salary or pension hike of government employees in the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26 budget, till now.

No revision of pay scales or allowances is being considered, he said and added that the increase in hiring and ceiling limits for employees is under review.

The finance minister clarified that the government’s current focus is on controlling expenditures and stabilizing the economy.