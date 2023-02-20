Pakistan’s first digital census to kickoff today

ISLAMABAD: The digital housing and population census will start from today across Pakistan and will continue till March 3, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said that in the digital housing and population census citizens will register their family and home details themselves only through registered mobile.

It will be the first time in Pakistan’s history that paper and pen will not be used in the census, the statistics agency and trained staff will feed data into tablets.

Furthermore, the door to door digital housing and population census will start from March 1 and will continue till April 1.

Earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) announced that the seventh digital housing and population census had been delayed for a month due to ‘unavoidable circumstances.

According to notification issued by the Planning Ministry, the seventh census field operation was planned to be conducted from February 1 to March 4, 2023.

“However, due to some unavoidable circumstances and keeping in view the ground realities, it was decided in the fifth progress review meeting of the census monitoring committee (CMC) to start the field operation of the census from 1 March to 1 April, 2023,” the ministry’s notification read.

