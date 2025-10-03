Pakistan’s first free pulmonary rehabilitation center established at Dow University

Pakistan’s first free pulmonary center has been established at Dow University of Health Sciences, Ojha Campus in Karachi.

The facility named “Dr Syed Ashiq Hussain Rehabilitation Center” was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nazli Hussain Hossain at the Ojha Institute of Chest Diseases.

The center has been dedicated to the memory of the late Dr Syed Ashiq Hussain, the former head of the institute.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor also inaugurated the Intravenous Admixture and Compounding Pharmacy at the Ojha Institute of Chest Diseases.

Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Dr. Nazli Hossain stated that Dow University strives to provide the best medical facilities to patients, and the operationalization of these two new centers is a step forward in that direction.

On this occasion, Director of the Institute Professor Iftikhar Ahmed, Deputy Director Dr. Murtaza Soho, Dr. Niaz Soomro, Dr. Faisal Asad, Dr. Faisal Fayaz Zubairi and others were also present.

Professor Iftikhar Ahmed, Director of the Institute, said the Ojha Institute already offered free diagnosis, treatment, and medicines to patients with chest conditions, as well as a dedicated ICU for tuberculosis patients a facility he said was not available elsewhere in the country.

During a briefing, the Vice Chancellor was told that hundreds of patients with chest diseases are treated at the Ojha Institute, while, there had long been a need for a dedicated facility to support their full recovery and rehabilitation.

It was also told that physiotherapists have been appointed at the new Rehabilitation Centre to help recovering patients return to normal life using their skills and expertise.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Nazli Hossain, was also informed that the purpose of new Intravenous Admixture and Compounding Pharmacy is to provide ready-to-use syringes of high-cost and fast-acting injections prescribed for chest diseases, which will eliminate the possibility of misuse.