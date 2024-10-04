web analytics
Govt fixes new ‘Diyat’ amount for 2024-25

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has set the new ‘Diyat’ amount for the fiscal year 2024-25 at Rs8,103,955.

The new amount sees an increase of Rs1,346,053 from the previous year’s figure of Rs6,757,902, correlating directly with the rising market price of silver.

As per the notification, the Diyat amount is now equivalent to the value of 30,630 grams of silver.

This change is mandated under subsection (2) of Section 323 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which stipulates that the Diyat amount be revised in line with fluctuations in the market price of silver.

Diyat, which translates to “blood money,” is a compensation amount paid in cases of murder or bodily harm under Islamic law.

