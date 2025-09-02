Punjab, Islamabad brace for more rains

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) issued an alert as the Met Office predicted more rain in Islamabad and Punjab in the next 12 to 24 hours amid the flood situation in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the NEOC, more intermittent rains are expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot and Narowal.

The heavy showers are also likely to be witnessed in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Sargodha.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan, including Punjab, is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces.

The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.

Amid the flood situation affecting various parts of the country, Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief operations are underway in different areas of Punjab.

According to details, army personnel are actively assisting flood victims by rescuing stranded individuals with boats and relocating them to safer locations. Those rescued include elderly citizens, women, and children.

Flood-affected families have lauded the army’s efforts, noting that the military is standing shoulder to shoulder with the public in this difficult time.