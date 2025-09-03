Aseefa reviews flood response measures

NAWABSHAH: First Lady of Pakistan Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited Shaheed Benazirabad district on Wednesday to assess the flood preparedness and response efforts in vulnerable areas

Joined by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, the First Lady led a comprehensive briefing session attended by the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, DIG, SSP, and senior representatives from the Irrigation Department, Rescue 1122, and Health Department.

She was briefed that in a super flood scenario, up to 80,000 people across 95 villages in nine union councils could be impacted. Continuous monitoring is underway, with regular situation reports being shared. Officials also noted that around 64,000 livestock are at risk, and evacuation operations are actively ongoing.

Areas in Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand, including That, Saeed Kando, Phullel, Khad, Gehram Mari, Bahawal Shah, Mehrabpur, Mari, and Morya Lakho, have been identified as particularly vulnerable. To support relief efforts, 59 relief camps have been identified and 11 medical camps have been activated so far. Arrangements for life jackets, boats, fire brigades, ambulances, dewatering pumps, and ventilators have also been made.

Commending the ongoing efforts, the First Lady appreciated the dedication of the administration, particularly the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, DIG, SSP, Rescue 1122, and health authorities for their commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods.

Assuring the people of Shaheed Benazirabad that they would not be left alone in this hour of crisis, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari emphasized:

“This is not a moment for political division but rather a time to stand together as one nation.”

She directed all stakeholders to intensify relief work and continue working collectively to support flood-affected families, ensuring that every possible step is taken to protect lives and provide timely assistance.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.