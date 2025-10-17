Floods cause loss worth Rs822 billion across Pakistan: report

ISLAMABAD: Recent floods caused loss worth Rs822 billion across Pakistan, according to an initial report, ARY News reported on Friday, citing official documents.

According to official documents, the recent floods have caused an initial economic loss of Rs822 billion, severely affecting the country’s agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

The report states that the government has requested assistance from development partners to determine the actual scale of damages caused by the floods.

The disaster has affected nearly 6.5 million people across 70 districts nationwide, with Punjab being the worst-hit province due to river overflows in the Sutlej, Chenab, and Ravi.

In Punjab alone, 27 districts suffered extensive damage to agricultural land and residential properties.

Across the country, a total of 229,763 houses were damaged, while 1,037 people lost their lives and 1,067 were injured in the floods.

The federal government has provided Rs2 million in compensation for each deceased individual, the document further revealed.

Earlier, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) cautioned that recent Pakistan floods could trigger inflationary pressures and slow economic growth, despite signs of recovery.

In its Asian Development Outlook report, the ADB said natural disasters such as floods pose serious risks to Pakistan’s economic stability and growth trajectory.

The report highlighted that GDP growth is expected to remain around 3% in FY2026, with inflation averaging 6% due to supply chain disruptions, higher food prices, and an increase in gas tariffs.