Pakistan floods: MEPCO sets up relief camps for consumers

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has established more than 100 flood relief camps to facilitate consumers affected by the ongoing floods, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to MEPCO, electricity supply has been temporarily suspended in flood-hit areas to ensure the safety of residents.

The number of affected consumers in the region has reached 96,537, while branches of 139 feeders were shut down under safety SOPs due to floodwaters.

Despite the disruption in inundated zones, MEPCO confirmed that uninterrupted power supply continues in safe areas across 13 districts.

The company added that field teams are working around the clock under the supervision of SDOs and XENs, while continuous monitoring is being carried out from headquarters and circle control rooms.

Furthermore, MEPCO officials remain in constant coordination with district control rooms and Rescue 1122 to ensure timely response and effective flood management.

Read more: Electricity bill relief announced for flood victims

Earlier, Minister for Power Owais Leghari confirmed that the eligible victims of Pakistan floods could receive up to a 70 per cent discount on electricity bills while speaking at the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) headquarters. Extended payment deadlines and waivers of additional charges will also be part of the Electricity bill relief.

The key step aims to release financial pressure on people affected by recent monsoon floods, due to which many people got displaced, and essential infrastructure was disrupted.

Owais Leghari highlighted that already 1.8 crore electricity consumers are having benefits from the relief out of 3.3 crore.