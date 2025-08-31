Flood-affected mother loses triplets in Punjab’s Wazirabad

WAZIRABAD: In a tragic incident, three newborns died in flood-affected Wazirabad after their mother was unable to receive ‘timely’ medical assistance.

According to rescue officials, the newborns – two girls and a boy – passed away when floodwaters blocked access routes to hospitals, leaving the family stranded without emergency aid.

The grieving mother stated that the local hospital was surrounded by floodwater, and had medical assistance been available on time, her babies might have survived.

The incident occurred on August 28 near Nala Phalko, where the woman was forced to deliver inside a car due to inundated roads.

District administration officials, however, clarified that upon receiving the family’s call, a rescue team reached the location but the deliveries had already taken place.

They added that both the mother and infants were initially reported to be stable, but the mother declined to be shifted to the hospital.

This heartbreaking case highlights the worsening humanitarian crisis in Punjab’s flood-hit areas, where disrupted transportation and limited medical facilities continue to endanger vulnerable lives.

Punjab is reeling under heavy flooding as India continues to release water in Pakistani rivers.

In a separate development, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and cellular companies have extended the facility of free voice minutes in flood-affected areas of Punjab.

“As recent floods continue to impact various parts of Punjab, Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), have announced special relief measures for the affected population,” the PTA said in a statement.