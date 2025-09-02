Pakistan floods: Over 100 health facilities 'damaged' nationwide

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s healthcare infrastructure has suffered major damage due to recent floods, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to a report submitted to the federal government, sources confirm that more than 100 health centers across the country have been affected in the Pakistan floods.

The report states that a total of 104 health facilities sustained damage, with 7 completely destroyed and 97 partially affected.

The worst-hit regions include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3 health centers were completely destroyed, while 2 each in Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan were also reduced to rubble.

Floods in Sindh damaged 25 facilities, Punjab reported losses to 12 facilities, and Gilgit-Baltistan saw 7 centers affected, including 2 rendered non-functional.

The report highlights that 97 partially damaged centers have already been restored, ensuring continuity of basic medical services. However, challenges remain in areas where entire facilities have collapsed.

Floods also caused severe damage to the homes of lady health workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with 60 residences affected.

Of these, 32 were completely destroyed, while 28 sustained partial damage, further impacting community-level health services.

Officials stress that rebuilding the destroyed health infrastructure remains a priority as several regions continue to struggle with limited access to medical care.