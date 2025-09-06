PDMA issues high flood alert for Sutlej, Chenab rivers

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Saturday issued a flood alert for the Sutlej and Chenab rivers as well as hill torrents in the province amid the floods in Pakistan.

According to Director General PDMA Punjab Irfan Ali, a severe flood is expected to occur at the Panjnad point within the next 24 hours.

The situation remains critical at Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej River, where extremely high flood levels persist. The DG also warned of the possibility of flash flooding in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur from September 7 to 9.

In light of the warnings, the PDM has issued alerts to the Departments of Agriculture, Irrigation, Health, Forestry, Livestock, and Transport to remain on high alert. Emergency control rooms have been activated and staff members are on standby to handle the situation.

The PDMA DG urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures issued by authorities and to cooperate with the administration during emergency evacuations.

The PDMA has alrady issued a weather alert, forecasting heavy thunderstorms across most districts of Punjab from September 6 to 9, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to PDMA, strong monsoon showers are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Gujranwala.

Rainfall is also predicted in Lahore, Gujrat, Sialkot, and several other cities during the same period.

Between September 7 and 9, there is a risk of flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan, PDMA spokesperson warned.

The PDMA has directed commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province to remain on high alert and take necessary precautionary measures.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.