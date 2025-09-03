PM directs NDMA to to step up flood preparedness

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to complete preparations for rescue and relief operations, considering the rise of water levels in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers amid the floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister, who is currently on a visit to China, telephoned the NDMA Chairman Lt General Inam Haider Malik, and directed him to issue early warnings to the public regarding the rising water levels in the said rivers.

He also instructed the Authority to fully cooperate with provincial governments to expedite safety measures and relief operations.

The NDMA Chairman briefed the prime minister on the flood situation in Pakistan and ongoing relief operations, as well as the rising water levels in three rivers.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.

More rainfall is expected in upper areas of the country during next 24 to 48 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Wednesday.

“Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Lahore are expected to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours,” NDMA stated.

“Southern parts of Punjab and Sindh likely to be lashed by rains under the influence of this weather system,” NDMA said.

NDMA said that Sindh’s coastal districts Badin, Sujawal and Thar Parkar could receive heavy rainfall.

Flood Situation

Extremely heavy rainfall and arrival of water in rivers have unleashed the flooding situation. “Flood streams of Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers will meet at Punjnad on September 04 or 05 and feared to create an extremely high flood situation,” NDMA stated.

NDMA said that a huge floodwater flow will move towards Guddu in Sindh from Head Punjnad. The citizens have been advised to stay away from the rivers and avoiding unnecessary visits to areas facing flood threat.