Pakistan averted default, economy stabilizing: Ishaq Dar

LONDON: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said that the government’s primary focus is now on prosperity and public welfare as Pakistan moves towards economic stability, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media in the United Kingdom, he highlighted that Pakistan has successfully averted default and the national economy is showing clear signs of improvement.

Ishaq Dar emphasized that Pakistan has raised its voice for Kashmir and Palestine on every international forum, while also enhancing cooperation with countries such as Türkiye and Indonesia. He noted that the country’s global standing has improved, with Pakistan now playing a more active role on the international stage.

The Deputy Prime Minister shared that Pakistan has strengthened economic relations with several countries, including the United States, and recently signed a $500 million agreement in the mines and minerals sector.

Ishaq Dar described the defense agreement with Saudi Arabia as a historic development, reaffirming Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to the protection of the Haramain Sharifain.

Dar also underlined Pakistan’s close ties with Saudi Arabia, noting that the Kingdom has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times. He reiterated that Pakistan respects the sovereignty and dignity of all nations and has achieved a significant diplomatic success in advancing its just causes at the global level.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar raised Pakistan’s serious concerns over the presence of more than two dozen terrorist groups inside Afghanistan and called upon the Afghan interim authorities to take concrete and verifiable action to prevent their soil from being used for terrorism against its neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan.

In his statement at the Inaugural Meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Afghanistan, the Isaq Dar mentioned these terrorists’ groups particularly the TTP, BLA, Majeed Brigade and ETIM, which were actively collaborating with Al-Qaeda and posing a grave threat to regional and international peace and security.

“Our law enforcement officials and civilians continue to make enormous sacrifices to terrorism emanating from Afghanistan. Earlier this month, 12 Pakistani soldiers were martyred in our bordering regions, while combating TTP terrorist infiltrators from Afghanistan,” he added.