Pakistan football team arrives in Kuwait for AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan national football team has arrived in Kuwait to face Afghanistan in the away leg of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifier.

According to details, the team flew into Kuwait from Islamabad on a private airline. The match between Pakistan and Afghanistan is scheduled to take place on October 14 at the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium in Ardiya.

The match will kick off at 8 pm PKT. Pakistan is part of Group E, alongside Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Syria.

Earlier, the Pakistan football team managed to end an eight-match losing streak, earning a goalless draw against Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Saudi Arabia qualifiers at Jinnah Stadium. Otis Khan notably missed a penalty kick during the match, which took place in front of more than 7,000 spectators.

Despite creating several chances to score, Pakistan could not find the net against Afghanistan. The critical moment came in the 65th minute when Otis Khan’s penalty kick sailed over the crossbar.

Pakistan began its campaign on a challenging note, having suffered consecutive defeats to Syria and Myanmar. In their opening match in March, Syria defeated Pakistan 2-0 at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, Pakistan faced a 1-0 defeat against Myanmar in a match played in June 2025 at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.