Pakistan ready for meaningful dialogue with India, PM tells British High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to engage in meaningful dialogue with India to resolve all outstanding issues.

The statement came during a meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at the Prime Minister’s House, according to a press release from the PM Office Media Wing.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of Pakistan–UK bilateral cooperation and noted that the recently held trade talks between the two countries would create mutually beneficial opportunities.

He also welcomed the UK government’s decision to resume Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to and from the UK. The prime minister said the move would ease travel difficulties for the British Pakistani community and strengthen people-to-people ties, commending the High Commissioner’s role in facilitating the decision.

Highlighting international cooperation, the prime minister said Pakistan was working closely with the United Kingdom at the UN Security Council, where Pakistan currently holds the monthly presidency.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the UK’s role in de-escalation of tensions during the Pakistan-India stand-off and reiterated that Pakistan was ready for a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues.

He conveyed warm wishes to King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer and said he looked forward to meeting the UK leadership later this year.

High Commissioner Marriott thanked the prime minister for the meeting and briefed him on her recent visit to London, where she held consultations aimed at strengthening Pakistan–UK ties. She praised the government’s economic performance under the prime minister’s leadership, noting significant improvements in key macroeconomic indicators.

She also shared the UK’s perspective on evolving regional developments in South Asia and the Middle East.