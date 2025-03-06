Pakistan security forces arrest Afghan terrorists near Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces arrested four key Afghan terrorists during a successful operation at the Pak-Afghan border, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing security sources.

As per details, security forces conducted an operation on Wednesday in Toba Kakri, an area near the Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan, and arrested the terrorists.

The arrested Afghan terrorists confessed to planning a major terrorist attack. Authorities recovered a cache of weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles and hand grenades, from their possession.

In his confessional statement, one of the arrested terrorists, identified as Usamuddin, son of Gulshad, said: “I entered Pakistan from Afghanistan.”

He further revealed, “I had two rifles, two Kalashnikovs, hand grenades, and other arms. We illegally crossed the border into Pakistan three days ago, sneaking through the fence at night.”

The arrested terrorist also disclosed that their intended destination was Pishin after entering Pakistan.

Security sources highlighted the significant role played by local residents in the success of the operation. The detained terrorists have been moved to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

On February 10, Afghan government received body of a terrorist killed in Pakistan, said sources

As per details, Luqman Khan son of Kamal Khan, resident of Khost district of Afghanistan, was killed during an operation by Pakistan security forces on February 6.

Earlier, Afghanistan also received body of Ahmed Ilyas son of Badhis’s Vice-Governor, Moulvi Ghulam Muhammad killed in Dera Ismail Khan.

The handover of terrorists bodies to Afghanistan, is a clear evidence that Kabul is trying to disturb peace of Pakistan.

On November 26, last year, Pakistan security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border and killed three terrorists.