Captured Afghan bomber details chilling Taliban plot to target Pakistan Army

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A major operation by Frontier Corps (South) in South Waziristan, Pakistan, has exposed a disturbing alliance between the Afghan Taliban and the extremist group known as “Fitna al-Khawarij, ” ARY News reported.

According to reports, Security forces arrested a would-be suicide bomber identified as Naimatullah, a resident of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, who made shocking confessions about the recruitment and training of young Afghan boys for terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

According to officials, the arrested bomber revealed that he was a student at a madrassa in Kandahar, where some individuals convinced him that “jihad against the Pakistani army is justified.” He said dozens of Afghan youths were being brainwashed and sent across the border for suicide missions.

In his confession, Nimatullah disclosed that around 40 young men gathered in Khost before entering Pakistan via Chiawar. From there, they traveled to the Lalayzai area of Barwand in South Waziristan, where the Taliban had established a training centre. Their commander, identified as Umar Hamas, was responsible for providing training to suicide bombers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Naimatullah said the full training program spanned three months, though he underwent only one week of instruction. “We were taught how to carry out suicide attacks using vehicles and how to target army check-posts,” he admitted. The detainee said his group consisted mostly of young men aged between 18 and 22.

During the training, however, Nimatullah claimed he experienced a change of heart. “I heard the call to prayer and realized that Pakistani soldiers are also Muslims,” he confessed. “It is haram to carry out a suicide attack against them.”

Officials said the revelations confirm that Afghan Taliban elements and the “Fitna al-Khawarij” network are engaged in religious indoctrination of underage Afghan youths, using them as tools for terrorism against Pakistan’s armed forces. The confession has sparked fresh concerns over cross-border militant collaboration and the exploitation of vulnerable young recruits by extremist groups.

Investigations are ongoing to trace the network’s handlers and training centres involved in the recruitment and radicalization of Afghan youths for terrorism in Pakistan.