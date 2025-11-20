23 India-sponsored militants killed in security operations in Kurram: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces neutralized 23 India-sponsored militants in operations in KP’s Kurram district, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted multiple intelligence-based operations in Kurram, resulting in the killing of 23 India-sponsored militants.

The ISPR stated that a targeted operation was carried out on the basis of credible intelligence, during which 12 militants were killed in an exchange of fire.

In another operation conducted in the same area, security forces eliminated an additional 11 terrorists.

The ISPR confirmed that the killed militants were involved in planning and executing terrorist activities under Indian sponsorship.

A sanitization operation is currently underway in the area to track down any remaining terrorists.

The ISPR added that under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” framework, operations to eliminate terrorism will continue with full intensity. Security forces and law enforcement agencies remain fully committed to eradicating the menace of terrorism.

Earlier on November 18, the Pakistan security forces killed 15 Fitna-al-Khawarij militants in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the reported presence of Khawarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district, the Pakistan army’s public relations wing said.

During the conduct of the operation, troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and killed ten Khawarij including Kharji ring leader Alam Mehsud.

In another intelligence based operation conducted in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, Pakistan security forces successfully neutralized five more Khawarij.