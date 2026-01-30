Pakistan security forces kill 41 Fitna al Hindustan terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s security forces neutralised 41 Fitna al Hindustean terrorists in Balochistan operations, ARY News reported on Friday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to ISPR, intelligence-based operations were conducted in Harnai and Panjgur, targeting members of the Fitana al-Hindustan network.

In Harnai, security forces killed 30 militants linked to Indian sponsorship, seizing a significant quantity of weapons and explosive materials from the site.

During a separate operation in Panjgur, 11 militants were killed, and their hideout was destroyed. The deceased in Harnai were also found in possession of cash looted during a bank robbery on 15 December.

ISPR confirmed that the Panjgur militants had been involved in acts of sabotage in the area. To ensure complete elimination of terrorist elements, sanitisation operations are ongoing in both Harnai and Panjgur.

Kalat operation against Fitna al Hindustan

Earlier, Pakistan Army carried out a successful intelligence-based operation in the Kalat district of Balochistan, resulting in the killing of four Fitna al Hindustan terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, on 12 January 2026, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Kalat District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.