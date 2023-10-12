Pakistan foreign exchange reserves drop to $13.03 bn

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,030.1 million while the central bank held reserves of $ 7.646 billion, ARY News reported.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves increased by $ 31 million to $ 7,646.7 million during the week ended on October 6, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,383.4 million, it added. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on September 28, 2023, were US$ 13.0308 billion.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7.615 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5.415 billion.

