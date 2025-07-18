Pakistan demands Majeed Brigade listing as BLA alias globally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged the international community to adopt objective and non-discriminatory policies against terrorism and list organisations like Majeed Brigade as an alias of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

“As Pakistan continues to remain counter-terrorism bulwark through unparalleled sacrifices and efficacy, we urge international community to adopt objective and non-discriminatory policies to address this global menace through collective efforts which necessitate that terrorist organizations like Majeed Brigade must also be listed as alias of BLA,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The statement read that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

“Zero tolerance, and international cooperation against terrorism are cornerstone of our policy. Pakistan has been, and is a frontline state against terrorism, and has contributed tremendously towards achievement of global peace through its CT efforts including apprehension of Terrorist Sharifullah, the mastermind of Abbey Gate Bombing,” the statement read.

The Foreign Office also spoke out on the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people and stated that the investigations into the incident, that happened in internationally recognized disputed region of IIOJ&K, are still inconclusive.

“Any linkage with LeT, a defunct organization banned in Pakistan belies ground realities. Pakistan has effectively and comprehensively dismantled concerned outfits, arrested and prosecuted the leadership, and deradicalised its cadres.”

The statement further stated, “While the issue under consideration pertains to US domestic laws, India has a track record of exploiting such designations to push anti-Pakistan propaganda with a view to divert international attention from its irresponsible and rogue behavior, including ongoing human rights atrocities, especially in IIOJ&K.”