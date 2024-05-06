Committee formed to investigate import of insect-infected wheat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday formed a high-level inquiry committee tasked with delving into the matter of insect-infected wheat imported during the fiscal year 2023-24.

The three-member committee, headed by Food Commissioner Syed Waseemul Hasan will rigorously investigate the import of insect-infected wheat, said a statement issued today.

The minister said that the investigation will be conducted with utmost transparency and underscored the commitment to discerning accountability in the importation process of defective and substandard wheat.

On public complaint, the minister has also taken notice of the irregularities in the purchase of wheat by Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASCO) and formed a three-member committee headed by a Grade 20 officer Saleem Mohsin. The committee will investigate public complaints and irregularities in the procurement of wheat by the corporation.

The minister categorically cleared that the government will never tolerate any type of exploitation of the farmers and devise proper mechanisms to make the procurement process more transparent.

The minister directed the authorities concerns for taking all possible steps to ensure transparency in the wheat procurement process.

Rana Tanveer said that the farmers were the backbone of the national economy and their welfare and prosperity were interlinked with the growth and prosperity of the country.

On the other hand, PM Shehbaz also formed a fact-finding committee to ascertain the irregularities in the wheat import last year despite a “bumper crop”, excessing the stock leaving Balochistan and Punjab governments unable to purchase the crop from the farmers.

The prime minister asked the relevant officials about the import of wheat last year and why the decision was taken to import the commodity despite foreseeing a bumper crop.

Due to the non-purchase of wheat by the provincial governments, wheat is being sold at a lower price than the official rate. The stock surplus is attributed to Kakar-led caretaker government allowing import of 2,758,226 226 metric tonnes of wheat till Feb 2024.

Furthermore, the federal government has also removed Federal Secretary National Food Security and Research Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Asif from his post.