Pakistan fuel shortage rumours debunked by OGRA

LAHORE: The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has warned that petrol pumps across the country may begin shutting down from Monday if fuel supplies are not restored, as concerns grow over the emerging Pakistan fuel shortage, ARY News reported.

According to details, the association expressed serious concern over the worsening Pakistan fuel shortage, saying the disruption in the supply of petroleum products has already begun to affect fuel availability at retail outlets.

PPDA Central Secretary General Chaudhry Irfan Elahi said petrol supply across the country has dropped by nearly 50 percent, while diesel availability has fallen to only 20 percent of normal levels. He warned that the situation could severely impact the transport sector if the Pakistan fuel shortage continues.

Lahore President Jehangir Malik and Central Punjab President Nauman Majeed urged the government to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petrol to retail outlets to prevent further escalation of the Pakistan fuel shortage.

They also criticized authorities for targeting petrol pumps during inspections instead of checking supply depots. According to the association, some private oil companies have allegedly started hoarding petroleum products, which could lead to an artificial shortage and worsen the Pakistan fuel shortage situation.

On the other hand, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued a statement contradicting the dealers’ claims, stating that the country has sufficient reserves of petroleum products. It said that due to early imports, Pakistan has enough petrol stocks to meet 28 days of consumption, and there is no need for panic.

Meanwhile, the Petrol Pump Owners Association has rejected Prime Minister’s announcement regarding action against petrol pumps.

Vice Chairman Nauman Butt said petrol pump owners strongly condemn the proposed crackdown, insisting that retailers are not responsible for the Pakistan fuel shortage.

He maintained that petrol arriving at filling stations is being sold immediately and no pump owners are hoarding petrol or diesel. “Fuel sales are continuing at all petrol pumps, and availability is directly linked to the limited supply being provided,” the association said.

The association further stated that any action should be taken against oil supply companies rather than petrol pump owners, calling the threat to cancel licenses of petrol pumps unjustified amid the ongoing Pakistan fuel shortage.