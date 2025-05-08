Pakistan fully prepared to respond to Indian aggression: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that Pakistani fighter jets shot down five Indian aircraft, including three Rafale jets, during a retaliatory operation in response to India’s recent aggression.

In an interview with CNN, Khawaja Asif stated that Indian media has itself admitted the crash of three aircraft in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“The Indian strikes targeted civilians, including women and children, which is a blatant violation of international law,” he added.

Khawaja Asif that Pakistan’s JF-17 and J-10 jets are now being manufactured domestically, countering India’s use of French-made Rafales. “If India can procure aircraft from France, we are free to purchase from China or Russia,” he said.

On the Pahalgam incident, the defense minister reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate international investigation, urging the world to determine who was truly responsible for the attack in the disputed region.

Read more: Three explosions reported on Lahore’s Walton Road

He warned that the current conflict could spiral into a full-scale war, saying: “We seek peace, but if war is imposed, Pakistan is fully prepared.”

Reflecting on past policies, Khawaja Asif admitted that supporting the U.S. in its Cold War against Russia was a strategic mistake.

“We had nothing to gain from the superpowers’ battle in Afghanistan,” he said.

In a pointed remark about global hypocrisy, he questioned how Sajiduddin Haqqani, once under bounty, is now “free,” asking, “Who will take responsibility for labeling people as terrorists and then retracting it?”