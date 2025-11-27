PM Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan–GCC Free Trade Agreement to boost regional trade

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan–GCC Free Trade Agreement, expected to be signed soon, will significantly strengthen trade ties between Pakistan and Gulf Cooperation Council member states, particularly Bahrain.

Addressing the business community in Manama, the Prime Minister said Pakistan is fully prepared to support joint ventures, facilitate investment plans and advance mutually beneficial partnerships.

He encouraged Bahrain’s leadership and private sector to work closely with Pakistan to further energize key sectors including industry, agriculture, information technology and fintech.

Shehbaz Sharif described Pakistan and Bahrain as brotherly nations whose relationship is rooted in shared culture, faith, mutual respect and trust.

He said both countries have enjoyed decades of strategic cooperation and should now focus on expanding this partnership into robust economic collaboration.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to enhance cooperation with Bahrain in areas of mutual interest, including agriculture, IT, artificial intelligence and fintech.

Shehbaz Sharif also thanked Bahrain’s leadership — the King, the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Crown Prince and the Foreign Minister — for their continued support, describing his meetings with them as highly productive.

He paid tribute to the Pakistani community in Bahrain for their hard work, resilience and contribution to both countries. He noted that Pakistanis living in Bahrain sent home remittances worth 484 million dollars in the last financial year, calling it a remarkable contribution.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep gratitude to King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the two-day official visit.