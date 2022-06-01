Pakistan ‘genuinely’ wants to boost trade ties with Turkey: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan “genuinely and seriously” wanted to increase bilateral, trade, and cultural ties with Turkey, ARY News reported.

Speaking at Pakistan Turkey Business Council under the DEIK – Foreign Economic Relations Board, the prime minister also invited the Turkish investors to explore Pakistan’s diverse sectors, particularly the energy sector offering immense opportunities and scope for development.

“We genuinely and seriously want to work with Turkey,” PM Shehbaz said while speaking at the forum.

PM went on to say that said Pakistan’s energy sector with its vast potential in hydel, thermal, coal, wind, and solar areas could prove ideal for Turkish investors.

A number of leading Turkish investors had already made investments in Pakistan and assured full cooperation by the Pakistani government to pursue their projects, he added.

The premier further said that Pakistan direly needed improvement in its energy sector and emphasized that the Turkish investment would be a win-win situation.

According to a handout issued by the state agency, PM Shehbaz lauded the Turkish investment in solar parks projects in Pakistan.

The prime minister stressed that Pakistani and Turkish companies could also work together in the oil and gas sector.

They could collaborate not only in exploration and production but in building refineries and pipelines, he said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif along with a high-level delegation is on a three-day official visit to Turkey.

On arrival in Ankara, Prime Minister Sharif was warmly welcomed by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and other high officials at Esenboga Airport.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Turkish Army presented salute to him.

