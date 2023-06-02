Pakistan, Germany agree to enhance cooperation in areas of film, art and culture

Pakistan and Germany have agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of film, art and culture.

The understanding came at a meeting between Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and German Ambassador Alfred Grannas in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Information Minister apprised the Germany Ambassador of Pakistan’s film and culture policy and the incentives being given under it.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said we want to show the beautiful culture and civilization of Pakistan to the whole world through screen tourism. She said foreign filmmakers should avail of special concessions for filmmaking in Pakistan.

The Information Minister was confident that the establishment of the Iqbal-Goethe Art and Culture Center in Berlin will bring the peoples of the two countries further close to each other.

She said cooperation between the public and private sector institutions of Pakistan and Germany will help promote film and art and culture.

Marriyum Aurangzeb was appreciative of German media for reporting on Pakistan’s situation in an objective and impartial manner.

The Information Minister thanked the German support for flood-affected people.

Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized the need for enhancing the trade volume between the two countries which currently stands at four billion dollars.

The German Ambassador commended the Information Minister’s efforts for promotion of film and culture.