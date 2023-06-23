Pakistan, Germany agree to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

PARIS: Pakistan and Germany on Friday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including trade, investment and energy.

The bilateral ties were discussed in the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit held here.

PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked Germany for its support to the flood-hit people of Pakistan, besides providing economic support of 163 million euros to the country.

The prime minister said that the additional 27 million euros for Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) were spent on assistance to the flood victims and the provision of food to them.

Lauding the development model of Germany, the prime minister said the progress achieved by the country was an inspiration for developing countries. I am personally impressed by the development of Germany as a country and the hard work and resilience of the German nation, he added.

PM Sharif expressed the hope that Germany would raise the voice of the developing world on the issues like climate change and financial stress.

He said that releasing the economic burden from the developing states would help uplift their people.

The prime minister appreciated the services of German firms and NGOs operating in Pakistan.

Expressing his pleasure to meet the prime minister, the German chancellor conveyed good wishes for the government and the people of Pakistan.