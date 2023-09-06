Pakistan gets Australian tech to combat visa fraud at airports

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration equipped with modern Australian technology at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a bid to secure border security and counter the use of counterfeit visas for human trafficking, the FIA immigration department is equipped with the latest technology.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has gifted FIA Immigration 17 pieces of modern technology equipment, which include Magnifiers, Ultraviolet Radiation Lights, and Security Laminate Verifier.

These new machines will enable FIA immigration officials to detect counterfeit passports and visas, ensuring a more robust screening process for travelers.

Assistant Director of FIA Immigration, Muhammad Rashid Bhatti, expressed gratitude for the valuable equipment, which will play a vital role in strengthening border security and combating illegal activities at the airport.

Earlier to this, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) decided to install Electronic gates (E-gates) at airports across Pakistan.

Following the decision to install E-gates, PCAA has reportedly initiated the first phase of the E-gate project in the three major international airports including Islamabad, Allama Iqbal, and Jinnah International Airport.

This project will be completed under the supervision of the Aviation Secretary and the Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA).

Sources indicate that suggestions have also been obtained from different national institutions including the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) passports and FIA immigration – related to the E-gate project.

Meanwhile, after board’s approval, tenders will be sought for E-gate project.