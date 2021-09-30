Thursday, September 30, 2021
Pakistan gold rates drop Rs250/tola

KARACHI: The rate of gold recorded a decrease of Rs250 per tola in the domestic market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

One tola of precious yellow metal now costs Rs113,450, according to Muhammad Arshad, Chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs213 to Rs97,265, he said.

Gold is trading at $1,723 per ounce after a decrease of $19 in the international market.

