Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance rejects PoL price hike

Rejecting the recent hike in PoL prices by the federal government, the Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance on Sunday announced to ‘resist’ the decision, ARY News reported.

President Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance Malik Shahzad Awan said the time has come to hit the streets against the incumbent government as it has become impossible for them to run their business in this inflation.

We will ‘resist’ the decision and devising strategy in this context, Malik Shahzad Awan said in his statement.

Read more: Shaukat Tarin sees further increase in fuel prices

It may be noted that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday announced Rs35/ litre hike in the prices of petrol and diesel.

In a televised address, Ishaq Dar said that 11 per cent increase was witnessed in the prices of petrol products in the international market.

Dar further announced that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have been increased by Rs18 per litre.

Comments