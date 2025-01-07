FinMin says cabinet okayed abolishing 150,000 posts across ministries

ISLAMABAD: The federal government decided to abolish around 150,000 posts across various ministries in a move aimed at reducing federal expenditures, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, the finance minister said that the federal cabinet approved a proposal to abolish approximately 60 percent of vacant positions across ministries. He said that the cabinet’s decision is part of a comprehensive plan to streamline the government’s operations and reduce unnecessary expenditures.

The finance minister said that the federal government’s current expenditures stand at around Rs 900 million. Muhammad Aurangzeb said that a committee formed by the Prime Minister reviewed 43 ministries and 400 departments to assess their performance and utility over the past 30 to 40 years.

“Based on the committee’s recommendations, the cabinet approved the abolition of approximately 60% (approximately 150,000) vacant positions across ministries,” the finance minister added.

He said that the review aims to identify areas where responsibilities can be devolved to the provinces and where unnecessary departments can be abolished. The minister emphasised that the goal is to create a more efficient and effective government machinery.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said that the review process is being conducted in phases, with the first phase focusing on six ministries and the second phase covering four ministries. He said that the third phase will involve a review of an additional five ministries and departments.

Speaking on reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) the finance minister the reforms are being made gradually. He said that the government is committed to achieving sustainable development, hoping that the private sector will play a crucial role in this endeavor.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said that the “Udan Pakistan” programme, aimed at promoting sustainable development, is expected to be a key initiative in this regard.