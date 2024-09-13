Govt ‘claims 2/3 majority’ for constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan government is likely to move constitutional amendments before National Assembly and Senate tomorrow (Saturday) as it claimed to have 2/3 majority, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources familiar with the development said Senators and MNAs of the treasury benches have been asked to remain in Islamabad as it is planning to devise a strategy for constitutional amendments.

The National Assembly and Senate sessions will continue even on Sunday, the sources said and added MQM-P has also summoned its two MNAs to Islamabad from Karachi with immediate effect.

Read more: JUI-F rejects govt’s claim of support for constitutional amendment

Earlier on Thursday, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) decided not to support the government in upcoming constitutional amendments related to the judiciary of Pakistan.

Sources told ARY News that the JUI-F instructed its senators to refrain from voting in the senate without explicit permission from the leadership.

Sources revealed that the party’s parliamentary leader, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, issued a policy letter to fellow senators, including Senator Kamran Murtaza, Maulana Abdul Wasey, Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan, and Senator Ahmed Khan.

The letter stated that no senator should vote on any constitutional amendments without receiving written consent from the party leadership.

The JUI-F leadership warned that any senator who participates in unauthorized voting risks disqualification.