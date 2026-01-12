Pakistan govt decides against raising base electricity tariff 

ISLAMABAD: In a welcome news for power consumers in the country, the Pakistan government has decided not to increase the average basic electricity tariff.

This was announced by the Additional Secretary of Power, during review plea hearing in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). The power division official said the government will not increase the power tariff as adjustments have been made to the subsidy. During a briefing to NEPRA, the Power Division highlighted that the energy mix has changed since July.

Power Division officials confirmed that the government has decided against any tariff revision at this time. Currently, consumers across all categories are receiving Rs62.9 billion in subsidies.

Earlier, the power division filed review petition on NEPRA’s decision to increase base electricity tariff.

The Power Division has approached the the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking the application of a uniform tariff for state-run distribution companies as well as K-Electric.

Separately, four years after the massive nationwide blackout, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) officially held the National Grid Company and the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) responsible for the failure that plunged Pakistan into darkness.

The regulator stated that on January 8, 2021, Pakistan remained without power for nearly 20 hours, yet the National Grid Company and CPPA failed to restore electricity in time.