Govt decides to engage with JUI-F over seminary bill

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to take Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) into confidence to address its concerns over the delay in enactment of the seminary bill, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif.

The Sharif brothers met at Jati Umra to deliberate on the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Nawaz Sharif has also advised PM Shehbaz to pursue a reconciliation approach, sources said.

According to government sources, some changes have been made to the bill, and a draft of the proposed amendments will be shared with the JUI-F for consultation.

The government has been in contact with the JUI-F, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been informed about the government’s efforts to address his concerns.

A final decision on the amendments to the bill will be made after consultations within the party, the JUI-F sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the passage of the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was one of the conditions set by the JUI-F to support the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The parliament had passed the bill which was sent to President Asif Ali Zardari for his assent but he returned the bill to the National Assembly citing concerns.

“Deeni Madaris play a pivotal role in imparting religious education to every Muslim. At the same time, such Deeni Madaris are required to register under an enactment to check their activities in appropriate manner. However, certain serious issues have been noticed in registration of Deeni Madaris in the absence of proper legislation. Therefore, it is expedient to provide for registration of the Deeni Madaris under the umbrella of an enactment,” the statement of objects and reasons of the bill read.

Seminaries with several campuses would just need to register once under the bill. Every institution is required to submit to the registrar an annual report outlining its educational endeavors. In addition, every madrasahs must have their financial accounts audited and provide the registrar with the audit results. Additionally, the measure forbids seminaries from teaching or distributing anything that promotes religious intolerance, sectarianism, or militancy.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman hinted at launching an anti-government movement over objections raised against the bill

The JUI-F chief argued that ‘pressuring’ seminaries could lead them towards extremism. Maulana Fazlur Rehman also warned that if the government continues to exert ‘pressure’, he would respond with the anti-government slogans.

JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri had asked the government to enact the bill by December 8 or else face a march to Islamabad.

“If the bill is not enacted by December 8, we would be forced to march towards Islamabad. We are religious people and do not wish to take such a step, but the country cannot bear this delay,” Haidri said.

The JUI-F leader also accused the delay in passing the bill of being a deliberate attempt to obstruct the process, labelling it as “malicious intent.”